Safe Ride Home Program Starts This Week

Dec 16, 2019 @ 1:01pm

Portland, Ore.–The Safe Ride Home Program is getting a head start Wednesday December 18,2019.  51 traffic deaths already this year is causing officials to step thing up.  Taxi, Uber, Lyft, rides will be provided at a reduced price through January 1st.  TriMet is offering free bus rides and MAX rides on New year’s Eve starting after 8 P.M.

Officers still recovering after being hit by a drunk driver

Portland Police suggest drivers need to slow down. Pedestrians should make sure they’re seen.  If it doesn’t look like a car is slowing down, don’t step out into the street.  Part of the money for the Safe Ride Home Program comes from taxes from local ride share companies.

