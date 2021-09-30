      Weather Alert

Safe Rest Villages To Be Announced

Sep 30, 2021 @ 8:01am

PORTLAND, Ore– Commissioner Ryan and TriMet General Manager Sam Desue and Marc Jolin, Director of A Home For Everyone | Joint Office of Homeless Services will announce the locations of several Safe Rest Village sites late this afternoon.  Commissioner  Ryan who oversees Housing for the City of Portland,  with the office of Joint homeless Services have been scouting out some 70 city owned properties that would be suitable to give about 60 homeless per location an outdoor space where they could live. 6 of the 70 properties could be chosen.  20 million dollars of Covid aide will pay for the villages. 4 city housing staffers will oversee the villages.

These locations could give homeless an opportunity to live in small communities that provide safety, sanitation and case management services.

