S.E. Portland House Party End With One Dead
MGN/Youtube
Portland, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating the death of a man at a house party in the Lents neighborhood.
Police were called to the home near S.E. 85th and Harney Street after 9-1-1 calls reporting shots were fired at 12:57 a.m., Sunday, May 9th.
Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist with the large crowd after first responders encountered what they call a chaotic scene.
One man was found dead inside the home. Police are not saying how he died at this time.
Due to the circumstances, Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to investigate. Many people who may have witnessed all or part of this incident are believed to have left the scene before speaking to police, and investigators would like to hear from them. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Brian Sims at [email protected] 503-823-2079 or Detective Scott Broughton at [email protected]portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774.