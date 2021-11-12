      Weather Alert
Coast Guard Rescues Residents of RV Park Near Tillamook Due To Flooding

Nov 12, 2021 @ 11:37am
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — An RV park along Neskowin Creek off Highway 101 near Tillamook is being evacuated on Friday morning due to flooding.

The Coast Guard has been called in and sent two helicopter crews to help with rescues.  A rescue swimmer is coordinating evacuation efforts.

A dozen people and three dogs have been rescued so far.

“There’s an RV park there that approximately 50 people live in.  And the waters are rising and there’s a threat of mud slides,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer Cynthia Oldham.

Highway 101 is closed in the area due to the evacuations.

