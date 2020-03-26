RV Owners Are Fleeing Coronavirus in Their Motor Homes
RV parks and campground owners in inland states report a spike in traffic from RV owners and others trying to escape the coronavirus outbreak. The owner of Devils River Campground in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, says their campground is officially closed without electricity or hot water, but people are still trying to camp there. He says a couple from Los Angeles offered $40 to camp out in the parking lot.
A Chicago family says they chose Manitowoc County because it had no confirmed coronavirus cases. Mike Wells, the owner of the Canyon Trail RV Park in Boulder City, Nevada, says California and Washington residents make up half of his current patrons. “It’s been so busy and so many calls are coming in–it’s like a call center here,” Wells says.