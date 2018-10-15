RV Family; 12 Cities in 12 Months

I’ve spent a lot of time on the road… I love humans and the lives they lead. We spent one year, back in the day, living all over Central America. Staying put where we liked, working along the way, sleeping in the back of a red dodge pick up (short bed). Small space, big adventure. That journey thumps in my every heart beat.

This little family is hitting the road; 12 cities in 12 months. Britty Viazzi, Danny Murawinski, and baby Jude live in an RV and they’re taking on what they call a “digital nomadic” way of life.

They have a couple of freelance jobs and they’re both educators at heart; Britty has always worked as a professional nanny, while Danny is a former snow boarding coach and biology teacher. But the job that fits in with their current lifestyle and philosophy is driving for Lyft. They want to raise their children to understand the world, and understand people.

Danny says Lyft fits right in. In just a few months, he’s already had the opportunity to meet 545 unique individuals, all with a different story. Depending on each city’s laws regarding Lyft, he plans to drive in each city they visit. They plan to dive all in and will spend the final week in each city volunteering with a chosen non-profit.

Safe travels! Revel in each moment… I sure did.