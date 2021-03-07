RV damaged in explosion of suspected explosive device
Portland police are investigating a possible explosive device detonation that damaged an RV the Argay Terrace Neighborhood on Saturday Morning.
Police say they were called out to assist Portland Fire and Rescue on a report of a trailer on fire on Northeast 141st Drive.
Officers arrived to find smoke coming from a RV parked in the area.
Firefighters found smoke but no fire, and determined nobody had been injured.
Police say that their initial investigation found that an explosion took place outside the RV and that it was “suspicious in nature.”
It was believed to be an explosive device.
As of now it is unknown if the RV was occupied at the time.
Police are investigating.