KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
Weather Alert:
Heat Advisory In Effect For Temps In Upper 90’s

Ex-Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev Dead At 91

August 30, 2022 1:41PM PDT
Share

MOSCOW (AP) – Mikhail Gorbachev, who as the last leader of the Soviet Union waged a losing battle to salvage a crumbling empire but produced extraordinary reforms that led to the end of the Cold War, has died at 91.

The Central Clinical Hospital said in a statement that Gorbachev died Tuesday after a long illness.

No other details were given.

Though in power less than seven years, Gorbachev unleashed a breathtaking series of changes.

But they quickly overtook him and resulted in the collapse of the authoritarian Soviet state, the freeing of Eastern European nations from Russian domination and the end of decades of East-West nuclear confrontation.

More about:
Mikhail Gorbachev
Russia
Soviet Union

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday
3

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Expands Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping To Schools
4

Uvalde School Board Fires Police Chief After Mass Shooting
5

Freeman High School Shooter Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison