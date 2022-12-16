KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Russia Launches Another Major Missile Attack On Ukraine

December 16, 2022 9:54AM PST
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Officials say Ukraine’s capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war as Russia’s invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country.

Strikes were reported in at least four cities Friday and there were widespread emergency power outages.

The barrage targeted critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporhizhzhia.

The head of the country’s armed forces said they intercepted 60 of the 76 missiles launched.

More than half of the missiles were directed at Kyiv.

A strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih killed at least three people.

And miners were trapped underground near that city and were being rescued.

