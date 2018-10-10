Rushed Timeline: Climate Change

Climate change will cause serious problems much sooner than expected, a new report is out from government appointed scientists around the world. Portland’s Mercy Corps says it’s imperative the world’s leaders take action now.

Portland’s Eliot Levine is the director of environment, energy and climate for Mercy Corps, I interviewed him about this recent report. Mercy Corps wants the world’s leaders to reduce emissions, limiting the warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

In the recent report, the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change expects dangerous effects as soon as 2040, causing sea levels to rise, droughts and changing harvest seasons. Mercy Corps already serves the world’s most vulnerable, Levine says those countries are already in peril, “as communities become more desperate to survive, climate change becomes the ultimate, quote, ‘threat multiplier’, and may ignite social disruption and violent conflict.”

You can read more on Mercy Corps’ website.