Runner Takes on the Weight of Fallen Officers

Kelley D’Agrosa runs. She runs with weights on for fallen police officers. She is our KXL Everyday Hero this week. Kelley also raises money for the 10K Ralph Painter Memorial Fund. Ralph Painter was the police chief in Rainier, Washington who was shot and killed in the line of duty. His brother Alan started organizing the run right after the chief’s death, and Kelley is a former Portland cop. She was also a Portland Park Ranger and she and another ranger were attacked by a man with a six inch knife during a routine patrol of Forest Park in 2011.
Kelley’s husband is also in law enforcement. She obviously feels a special connection to officers and puts on a weighted vest for every officer who has died in the line of duty and hits the track.
The Ralph Painter Memorial Run is virtual again this year because of the pandemic. Donations are being accepted and the money goes to a scholarship fund. You can help by going to the Facebook page.