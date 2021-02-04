Route 99 In Clackamas County Loses Liquor License Over Pandemic Protocols
CANBY, Ore. (AP) – Route 99 Roadhouse south of Portland in Canby has had its liquor license suspended for “not following public health social distancing and face covering requirements,” according to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the commission investigated complaints that customers were allowed to dine indoors.
Commission officials say enforcement staff first spoke with Route 99’s licensee in its “education first” approach, then visited in person after receiving complaints that the bar and restaurant was not following public health requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Indoor dining is currently prohibited in Clackamas County, currently one of Oregon’s “extreme risk” counties for COVID-19 spread.