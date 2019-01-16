Ross Island Sand & Gravel’s Concrete Division Closing

Portland, OR. Ross Island Sand and Gravel in Southeast Portland is closing its ready mix concrete division and laying off around 40 employees, including all truck drivers. On Tuesday, around 28 staff members were told that it was their last day of work. Ross Island Chief Operating Officer Randy Steed tells news partner KGW the decision to close came from the Pamplin Corporation, which owns Ross Island Sand and Gravel. Steed says the company, founded in 1926, will focus on its dredging and gravel sites in Stockton and San Diego, calling it a long term business decision. Crews used Ross Island concrete to build part of I-84, the Ross Island Bridge, and countless buildings along Portland’s cityscape. Steed says they’ll keep a small maintenance crew and admin staff at its Ross Island headquarters and sell off its concrete plants and mixers. The company will continue to work with the state on its reclamation plan over the Ross Island Lagoon.

Photo courtesy of KGW.