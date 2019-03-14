Roseway Neighborhood Responds to Weekend Stabbing

Portland, Or. – The chair of the Roseway Neighborhood Association in NE Portland says Portland Police attended the association’ board meeting this week to update them on the weekend stranger on stranger attack that sent an 18 year old woman to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Esther Arellano Harlow says there wasn’t much new information.

The attack happened just before midnight last weekend as the victim walked home from a friend’s house. Neighbors heard her cry for help, rushed outside and found her crumpled on the sidewalk. One neighbor said blood was flowing like a river.

Arellano Harlow says she doesn’t want to be a sensationalist about the attack which happened on her street. She says “it truly can happen anywhere and the best way to prevent and respond to it is neighbors looking out for each other.” She says she’s been told the victim has been upgraded to stable.