Roses On The Line In Today’s Pac 12 Championship
Santa Clara, Cali. – Kick off for the Pac 12 Championship today between the Oregon Ducks and Utah is at 5pm on national t.v, on ABC. If the Ducks win, they could play in the Rose Bowl this year.
When No. 13 Oregon takes the field to play No. 5 Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game this Friday night in Santa Clara, they’ll be wearing their ‘nightmare green’ jerseys and helmets. The Ducks will hope to become a nightmare to Utah’s CFB Playoff hopes, as Utah will likely get the nod into the final four if they are able to take down Oregon, and if LSU takes care of business against Georgia in the SEC Championship.
Here’s a look at Oregon’s uniforms for the big game:
Oregon is currently a 6.5-point underdog, and the betting total has dropped from 50 to 45.5. The weather forecast is predicting a rainy and windy game at Levi’s Stadium for kickoff.
