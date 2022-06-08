      Weather Alert

Rose Festival Fleet Week Is Here

Jun 8, 2022 @ 4:34pm
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Rose Festival’s fleet week is underway on the downtown waterfront for the first time in three years.

The first ships arrived Wednesday and more will come in on Thursday.  Some will leave on Sunday and others on Monday.

People can take tours of ships from the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Army Corps of Engineers and the Royal Canadian Navy.  Tickets are not required and the tours are free.  The U.S. Navy requires that people be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.  You also need to bring ID and must wear closed-toe shoes.

There will be bridge lifts on the Broadway, Steel and Burnside bridges to accommodate arrivals and departures.

