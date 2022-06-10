      Weather Alert

Rose Festival Crowns Queen Senya

Jun 10, 2022 @ 3:17pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland’s new Rose Festival Queen is Senya Scott.

She’s a senior at Ida B. Wells High School and will represent the city and the festival throughout the year.

