Rose Festival Crowns Queen Senya

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland’s new Rose Festival Queen is Senya Scott.
She’s a senior at Ida B. Wells High School and will represent the city and the festival throughout the year.
Your 2022 Rose Festival Queen is Senya Scott from Ida B. Wells High School! Senya was just crowned at the Queen’s Coronation, presented by @UnitusCCU. Like the other 14 princesses, she received a $3500 scholarship from the Randall Group. Congratulations Queen Senya! pic.twitter.com/LXFxY6Zqni
— Rose Festival (@PDXRoseFestival) June 10, 2022
