The Rose City Rollers’ premier all-star team is called the Wheels of Justice (WOJ). They’re in New Orleans right now, ready to compete in the 2018 International WFTDA Championships… This is women’s flat track derby.

The WOJ won the world title in 2015 and 2016, they’re hoping to revive their world domination this weekend.

They play today at four, you can go to the watch party at Night Light Lounge, anyone over 18 is welcome. If they win today, they play again tomorrow.

Watch their progress on their facebook page.