Romance Writer Wife Pleads Not Guilty
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Sep 17, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

PORTLAND, Ore– 68 year old Nancy Crampton Brophy pleaded not guilty to murdering her husband Daniel Brophy.  Daniel Brophy was found shot at the Oregon Culinary Institute in early June.  It took three months before police arrested the woman at her home in Beaverton.  A Grand Jury indicted Brophy Friday.  members of the Brophy family can not have contact with the suspect.  They include Daniel Brophy’s father, jack.  Daniel Brophy’s son Nathaniel….and Aaron Brophy.  Nancy Brophy ‘s trial will begin in late October.

