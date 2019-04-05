Romance Writer Back In Court Today

Multnomah County, Oregon -Pieces of guns purchased online have became the center of the case over an Oregon romance novelist suspected of killing her husband. Nancy Crampton Brophy heads to court this afternoon. Lawyers will try to waive her bail hearing and seal records in the case against the 68 year old romance novelist, charged with murdering her husband in Portland. Investigators suspect that she swapped out parts of different guns to carry out, then cover up the deed, a source told the Oregonian. The author wrote an essay in 2011 entitled “How to Murder your Husband.” Her novels include “The Wrong Husband,” and”Hell on the Heart.” She’d been married to her chef husband, 63 year old Daniel Brophy, when he was killed in a shooting last June at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

