Romance Novelist Trial On Hold After Positive COVID-19 Test

Apr 22, 2022 @ 2:58pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The trial of a self-published romance writer accused of fatally shooting her chef husband has been paused temporarily because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Nancy Crampton Brophy was arrested in September 2018, facing a murder charge in the death of Daniel Brophy, 63.

Her trial, which began April 5, will be on hold until Monday, May 2. The prosecution rested its case Thursday.

Multnomah Circuit Court Public Information Analyst Rachel McCarthy said the court was notified that someone involved in the trial, who was in the courtroom, had tested positive for the disease.

Daniel Brophy was killed as he prepped for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland on June 2, 2018.

Nancy Crampton Brophy is a self-published romance writer who years before her husband’s death penned an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband.” Brophy’s death remained a mystery until his wife’s arrest, and authorities have never publicly disclosed another suspect.

