Romance: Know Your Audience

I get to interview a lot of experts… for Valentines Day, I chatted with love coaches, foodies, tour guides; all kinds of people who help YOU look good on Feb. 14th. Below is a list from Adam Sawyer, he wrote “Hiking Waterfalls in Oregon” and “Unique Eats and Eateries of Portland“.

For a night out, he says you need to know your date’s tastes, allergies, style, activity level. You know, plan the date around them, not yourself.

And since we live in Portland, a hike may be the perfect date!

I love, love… so from me to you, Happy Valentines Day! Love out loud. ~ Luc

Portland Japanese Garden

The Garden sits nestled in the West Hills of Portland, Oregon overlooking the city and providing a tranquil, urban oasis for locals and travelers alike. Designed in 1963, it encompasses 12 acres with eight separate garden styles and includes an authentic Japanese Tea House, meandering streams, intimate walkways, and a spectacular view of Mt. Hood. This is a place to discard worldly thoughts and concerns and see oneself as a small but integral part of the universe.

“Best of Portland” or “Chocolate Decadence” Walking tour

Let us demonstrate and indulge you in the diversity of chocolate: beans, bars, whipped, truffles, cocktails, melted, served as a drink, and some incredible surprises. As we visit multiple chocolatiers, we’ll guide you through 15+ tastings to help you appreciate and master the subtleties of all things chocolate. This fun journey is not just for cacao lovers and closet chocolatiers – all are welcome.

Northwest 21st/23rd Ave

Old Portland-style homes that have been converted into upscale retail shops and restaurants run the length of NW 23rd Ave. The local’s version, NW 21st Ave, is home to many of the area’s favorite bars, restaurants, and hangouts.

Killin Wetland Nature Park

The waters of Killin Wetlands stretch – calm and serene – to mirror the open sky, and they mix with islands of sedges and willows that hum with life. Walk the trails and enjoy views of the rolling hills and peat soil wetlands, one of the last examples in the region of a habitat that once covered more than 10,000 acres in the Willamette Valley.

Multnomah Falls

With combined drops cited at 630 feet, Multnomah Falls is often billed as the tallest waterfall in Oregon. Just up the road from Multnomah Falls is the much less heralded Wahkeena Falls. If Wahkeena were located anywhere else in Oregon, it would be a stand-alone attraction. What you miss from the road, however, is everything above both of these falls. As it happens, you can visit both falls, as well as four other named cascades, by hiking the classic, recently re-opened Multnomah/Wahkeena Falls loop.