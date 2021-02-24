Roller Skating Rink Reopens At Oaks Park
PORTLAND, Ore.– March 1st the roller rink at Oaks Park will reopen. It will be reservation only online. Payment must be made at the same time. This is a big deal because it’s the first time skaters can enter since the beginning of COVID-19 in 2020. Sessions are available 7 days a week.
By reopening slowly Oaks Park management hopes to gradually bring back employees . 12 employees should be able to get hours with next months reopening. During the peak of the season 250 to 300 workers are on site. www.Oakspark.com/tickets All Coronavirus restrictions will apply.