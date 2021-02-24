      Weather Alert

Roller Skating Rink Reopens At Oaks Park

Feb 24, 2021 @ 11:38am

PORTLAND, Ore.– March 1st the roller rink at Oaks Park will reopen.  It will  be reservation only online. Payment must be made at the same time.  This is a big deal because it’s the first time skaters can enter since the beginning of COVID-19 in 2020.  Sessions are available 7 days a week.

By reopening slowly Oaks Park management hopes to gradually bring back employees .  12 employees  should be able to get hours with next months reopening.  During the peak of the season 250 to 300 workers are on site.  www.Oakspark.com/tickets  All Coronavirus restrictions will apply.

