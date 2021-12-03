      Breaking News
Dec 3, 2021 @ 1:30pm

Supreme Court Justices seem inclined to uphold Mississippi’s 15-week limit on abortion, which liberals say violates every woman’s right to kill her unborn child for any reason. Take a listen below, Lars covers that with Richard Epstein, a Professor of Law at New York University Law School, and a senior lecturer at the University of Chicago.

The post Roe v. Wade On The Chopping Block? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

