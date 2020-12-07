      Weather Alert

Rockslide Temporarily Traps People On Coast

Dec 7, 2020 @ 3:29pm

OCEANSIDE, Ore. (AP) – A rockslide that partially blocked an Oceanside shore-access tunnel forced stranded beachgoers to scramble up a large hillside and rescuers to help others through the remaining opening as the tide came in Saturday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Netarts-Oceanside Fire District chief Tim Carpenter said Monday that about 14 people were trapped on the beach after the slide blocked one entrance to a pedestrian tunnel that cuts through Maxwell Mountain and leads to Ocean Beach and Tunnel beach.

The tunnel remains closed.

According to Carpenter, a geologist will likely need to assess the slide before the tunnel can be reopened.

