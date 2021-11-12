      Weather Alert
Rockslide Closes Highway 138 Near Elkton

Nov 12, 2021 @ 3:02pm

ELKTON, Ore. – A rockslide has closed Oregon 138 West about 10 miles south of Elton.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says about 7,000 cubic yards of rock and debris slid onto the highway early Friday morning.

The highway is expected to remain closed until Tuesday.

During the closure, traffic will detour nine miles along Bullock Road, which runs parallel to the highway but on the opposite side of the Umpqua River. Detour signs are in place.

There’s no estimate yet for the cost of the cleanup.

