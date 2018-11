We know… we know… it’s too early for Christmas. But the tour dates have just been released. A beautiful Christmas tree will leave the Willamette National Forest and end up in our nation’s capital. And along the journey, it’s touring like a rock star.

The Willamette National Forest partners with the nonprofit, Choose Outdoors, and Travel Oregon. They’ll tour the tree through more than 25 communities. Oregon City is the first stop on November 13th at 5 p.m.

Find more info here