KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony To Be Broadcast Live For First Time

September 28, 2023 10:05AM PDT
Share
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony To Be Broadcast Live For First Time
FILE – Elton John, left, and Bernie Taupin, winners of the award for best original song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”, pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. Taupin’s memoir, “Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me” releases this week. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent and New Edition will perform at this fall’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will be broadcast live for the first time.

The ceremony will be live on Disney+ on Nov. 3 and streamable afterward.

ABC will air a special featuring performance highlights and standout moments on Jan. 1.

The inductees this year include Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius, Kate Bush and the late George Michael.

Nominees were voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals.

More about:
Hall of Fame
Live
Rock and Roll

Popular Posts

1

Oregon Food Bank Says Sorry Timmy, You’re Too White To Eat Today
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Edges Up To 7.19%
3

Actor Bijou Phillips Files For Divorce From Danny Masterson After Rape Convictions
4

Portland Boy Stricken with Ultra Rare Disease
5

Evacuation Orders Remain For Rosewood Station Apartment Buildings In Clackamas County