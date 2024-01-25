Robitussin Maker Recalls Several Lots Of Cough Syrup Due To Possible High Levels Of Yeast

WASHINGTON (AP) — The maker of Robitussin is recalling several lots of cough syrup due to contamination that could pose a serious risk to people with weakened immune systems.

The recall affects eight lots of Robitussin cough syrup for adults containing honey.

The Food and Drug Administration posted the company’s announcement to its website Wednesday.

The company says the products may contain dangerously high levels of yeast.

Yeast is a natural component of honey, but the levels detected by the company were beyond allowed measurements.

The recalled products were Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult cough syrups.

Haleon says it has not received any reports of injury or infection linked to the products.