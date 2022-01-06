Robbery Suspect Accused Of Shooting At Police Shot & Killed In Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police shot and killed a bank robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon after they say he fired gunshots at Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies and Gresham Police officers and tried to carjack a driver at gunpoint.
The suspect was identified on Wednesday as 24-year-old Roman Kokhanevych of Portland. Authorities say he’s believed to be linked to additional bank robberies in the Portland metro area.
An accomplice, 33-year-old Haley Hop, was arrested and charged with Robbery in the First and Second Degree.
The East County Major Crime Team is asking witnesses to the bank robbery, shooting or car crashes to contact detectives at (503) 988-0560.