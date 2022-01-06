      Weather Alert
Flooding Advisories In Effect As Heavy Rain Forecast

Robbery Suspect Accused Of Shooting At Police Shot & Killed In Gresham

Jan 5, 2022 @ 5:36pm

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police shot and killed a bank robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon after they say he fired gunshots at Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies and Gresham Police officers and tried to carjack a driver at gunpoint.

The suspect was identified on Wednesday as 24-year-old Roman Kokhanevych of Portland.  Authorities say he’s believed to be linked to additional bank robberies in the Portland metro area.

An accomplice, 33-year-old Haley Hop, was arrested and charged with Robbery in the First and Second Degree.

The East County Major Crime Team is asking witnesses to the bank robbery, shooting or car crashes to contact detectives at (503) 988-0560.

TAGS
Gresham Haley Hop officer involved shooting robbery Roman Kokhanevych Shooting
Popular Posts
More Snow Closes Major Freeway In Washington State
Man Dies After Being Hit By Car While Crossing Street In Troutdale
Drunk Driver Ejected From High-Speed Crash In East Portland
Close Call: OSP Trooper's Patrol Car Hit By Sliding Vehicle
Warming Shelters Re-Open During Cold Snap
Connect With Us Listen To Us On