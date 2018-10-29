Robbery And Carjacking In Beaverton

Beaverton, Or. – Beaverton Police are looking for two men they believe robbed a woman at gunpoint and a short time later, carjacked a 79 year old woman who had just dropped off two grand kids.

The robbery took place outside a business on SW Allen late Sunday afternoon. The victim says two men approached her, showed a weapon and demanded money. They then took off on foot.

Soon after the robbery, a carjacking was reported on SW Denny Road. Police say the men yanked the grandmother out of her car and drove off in it. She’s now in the hospital with a dislocated hand.

The two men are described as in their 20’s. One is Hispanic and was wearing a black rain jacket, black jeans and a black cap. The other suspect is African American with a thin build. Police say he was wearing dark glasses, a gray hoodie and dark sweat pants.

The stolen car is a 2007 green Mitsubishi Lancer with Oregon license plate 800 MJMA.