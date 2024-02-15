KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Rob Manfred Retiring As Baseball Commissioner In 2029

February 15, 2024 3:45PM PST
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he will retire when his current term ends in January 2029.

Speaking at a spring training news conference, Manfred noted he will be 70 years old and been commissioner for 14 years when his term ends on Jan. 25, 2029.

The 65-year-old succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term.

Owners voted in November 2018 to offer Manfred a new deal through the 2024 season, then voted last July to approve his latest term.

