RIP To One Of The Greatest News Photographers I Ever Knew

By Lars Larson

In 1992, after years of making documentaries, KPTV asked me to create a weekly news magazine. When I put our team of 5 together, there was never any question that its Chief Photographer would be Gordon Thayer Coffin. I’d had the privilege of working with a lot of great TV news photographers over the years but Gordon had the kind of eye and skills that made him the perfect fit to lead the kind of investigative news show that no other TV station in the region was doing at the time (or since).

Northwest Reports ran 5 years and produced more than 500, long-form stories that told stories from all over the region. Gordon and I traveled to Russia on a cargo plane to shoot a series in Khabarovsk following Northwest Medical Teams (now Medical Teams International). We went to Florida to tell the story of Lolita the Killer whale who had been captured in the NW. (Lolita was just back in the news again this year). We did a story revealing the real name of famous skyjacker D.B. Cooper (Richard McCoy, despite all reports to the contrary).

When there was an opportunity to send just ONE of us to Northern Iraq to Mosul, Gordon did us proud. He got the first tape of the “rolling pipeline” that Saddam Hussein was using to sell oil into Turkey using trucks with oversized fuel tanks to beat the sanctions that kept him from selling it any other way. He was the only journalist to get that story and we share it with other networks when he came home.

Gordon and I would share literally thousands of road miles and air miles before NW Reports finally ended. We shared meals and lots of long conversations.

We became friends as well as colleagues.

Yesterday, on the flight to Washington D.C. for this week’s broadcast from Capitol Hill, I told my radio executive producer a few stories (I don’t know exactly why it came up but it did) about the genesis of NW Reports and the key role Gordon played in it.

Last night, I woke up when another longtime friend, former Marine and TV news photographer Don Bauer called to say he’d received word that Gordon had passed away, in his own bed, at home of natural causes. Like me, Gordon had type 2 diabetes but other than the usual health issues of guys our age (at 60 he was just a few months older than me) he was in good shape.

I haven’t seen Gordon recently but we would shoot texts and emails back and forth…staying in touch almost a quarter of a century after the end of the program we created.

I’m on the road and while I have plenty of printed pictures of Gordon and me…all of them were shot before the modern internet and I don’t have access to any of them from here in D.C.

Gordon was a great friend and I will miss him greatly. R.I.P. Gordon Thayer Coffin

