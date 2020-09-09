Rioter Charged For Allegedly Launching Fireworks
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that 31-year-old Randal Marcus McCorkle is being charged, after allegedly launching a firework mortar toward police during an unlawful demonstration earlier this summer.
McCorkle is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of riot and one count of recklessly endangering another person.
This investigation started on July 4th and according to court documents, police contacted McCorkle they located fireworks in McCorkle’s backpack. Police arrested McCorkle without further incident.