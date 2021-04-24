Riot Declared in Northwest Portland Friday Night, 2 Arrested
Portland Police say a march in the Northwest District became a riot when those in the march “began blocking streets, breaking windows, applying graffiti, and pushed their way into a restaurant.”
The event began at Couch Park around 9:00 p.m.
The group of about 75 people who were dressed mostly in all black began marching around 9:15.
Police say within 15 minutes reports of broken windows and graffiti came in.
According to police, “Some members of the group briefly forced their way into a tavern/restaurant in the 2200 block of Northwest Hoyt Street, then other participants followed them in and pulled them out.”
A man who was taking video of the march had a rock thrown though his window, according to police.
Police say that, “. Graffiti was applied on a Tri Met bus shelter and a Moroccan restaurant at Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest Northrup Street.”
According to police “The group was advised via loudspeaker and Twitter (@portlandpolice) that the behavior of the crowd constituted a riot and they were advised to leave to the north.”
Police continue that, “Few if any of them complied. The group eventually wandered back into Couch Park and dispersed.”
Officers arrested two people.