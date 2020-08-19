Riot Declared As Multnomah Building Targeted, Fires Set
Courtesy: KGW
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police declared a riot late Tuesday night after the Multnomah Building on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Grand Avenue was vandalized and fires were set inside. Two people were arrested.
At least 200 people marched from Colonel Summers Park at Southeast 20th and Belmont just before 10:00pm blocking traffic.
Dumpsters were set on fire and one was pushed towards the side of the building, which houses county offices. Rocks were thrown through windows and the building was sprayed with graffiti.
The group threw lit paper inside and sprayed lighter fluid through the offices. During a live stream of the events, a person was seen piling burning material onto a desk. A large burning object was thrown inside and started a fire big enough to set off the fire alarms and sprinklers. As this point, police declared a riot.
Officers were hit with items thrown by the crowd as they were dispersed using batons, crowd control munitions and pepper spray. An officer was injured by a rock that was thrown at them.
The group marched back to Colonel Summers Park and left soon after 12:30am.
“The unprovoked actions by those who engaged in criminal behavior is reprehensible. It is simply violence and serves no legitimate purpose. It does nothing to solve the issues our community faces,” said Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese.
County Chair Deborah Kafourty released the following statement: