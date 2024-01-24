Ring Will No Longer Allow Police To Request Doorbell Camera Footage From Users

FILE – A Ring doorbell camera is seen installed outside a home in Wolcott, Conn., July 16, 2019. On Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, Amazon-owned Ring said it will stop allowing police departments to request doorbell camera footage from users, marking an end to a feature that has drawn criticism from privacy advocates. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon-owned Ring will stop allowing police departments to request doorbell camera footage from users.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Ring said it will sunset a tool that allows police to request and receive video captured by the doorbell cameras through Ring’s Neighbors app.

The company did not provide a reason for the change, which will be effective starting this week.

Eric Kuhn, the head of Neighbors, said in the announcement that law enforcement agencies will still be able to make public posts in the Neighbors app.

The update is the latest restriction Ring has made to police activity on the Neighbors app following criticism about the company’s relationship with police departments across the country.