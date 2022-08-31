Ridgefield Teachers Vote To Authorize Strike

Credit: MGN

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The first day of classes in the Ridgefield School District is going on Wednesday despite a looming teacher strike, the same day that the current contract ends.

The Ridgefield Education Association has rejected the district’s latest contract offer and voted on Monday to authorize a strike.

“We don’t want to. We know how much that impacts the community; our students, our families and we love them,” Co-President Elizabeth Stamp told our news partner KGW.

The district believes their latest contract offer is fair.

Teachers could walk off the job as soon as next week. They’re asking for a 5.5-percent cost-of-living increase, smaller class sizes for special education and more flexibility in what they teach.

“We do have a budget that we have to adhere to. And we just have to be good stewards of public money,” said John Vajgrt with the Ridgefield School District.

The Ridgefield Education Association represents about 200 teachers and other staff in the district. 92% of members voted in favor of strike authorization and against the district’s latest offer.

Another bargaining session is planned for September 7th.