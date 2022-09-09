KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Ridgefield Teachers On Strike, Deal Not Reached

September 9, 2022 7:31AM PDT
Credit: KGW

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — After several months of negotiations that failed to reach an agreement between the Ridgefield School District and the Ridgefield Education Association, more than 200 teachers and staff are on strike as of Friday.

Classes have been cancelled for the more than 3,000 students in the district.  The strike will continue until both sides reach a tentative agreement.

The district has made its contract offers public.

The union has rejected the previous offers.  92% of members voted in favor of strike authorization on August 29th.  Their last contract ended on August 31st, the first day of school.

“None of us want to be on strike, but ignoring our dysfunctional intervention program, unsafe staffing levels and the need for more counselors when the district has the money to do something about it is unacceptable,” said Elizabeth Stamp, Co-President of the Ridgefield Education Association.

Staff are asking for a 5.5% cost-of-living increase, smaller class sizes for special education and more flexibility in what they teach.

“School will resume after the strike is resolved, and students will receive 180 days of instruction regardless of any delays to the school year,” administrators said.

