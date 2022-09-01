Ridgefield Police Chief To Retire In October

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. – The Chief of Police in Ridgefield, Washington is calling it a career.

Chief John Brooks says his last day is October 3rd.

“Police work is a people business with success being measured by how you were able to help. I’ve truly enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity to help the people here in Ridgefield,” shared Chief Brooks.

He plans to move to Memphis to head security for a Naval Base.

He took over the department in 2016 after serving in Portland for 26 years.

Lieutenant Cathy Doriot will serve as Chief in the interim.