      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Until Saturday Night

Ride Free To A Cooling Center On TriMet

Jul 27, 2022 @ 9:04am

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the longest heat wave on record hitting the region, TriMet is making sure folks have a ride to get inside to a cool space.

The transit agency will not turn away those who are headed to or from a cooling center.  They ask that you let the bus driver know where you are headed.

Many of the cooling centers are accessible by public transit.

Riders should plan for some heat-related delays.  MAX and WES trains have to slow down when it gets this hot to prevent damaging the system.

