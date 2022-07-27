Ride Free To A Cooling Center On TriMet

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the longest heat wave on record hitting the region, TriMet is making sure folks have a ride to get inside to a cool space.
The transit agency will not turn away those who are headed to or from a cooling center. They ask that you let the bus driver know where you are headed.
Reminder: Due to the extreme heat emergency declarations, we will not turn away anyone riding to and from a cooling shelter who cannot pay fare.
On buses, please tell the operator as you come on board that you’re heading to a cooling center.
Many of the cooling centers are accessible by public transit.
Riders should plan for some heat-related delays. MAX and WES trains have to slow down when it gets this hot to prevent damaging the system.