Richardson State Funeral to be Held March 6th

SALEM, OR — Today, Acting Secretary of State Leslie Cummings and the family of Secretary of State Dennis Richardson issued the following invitation:
“A state funeral for Dennis Richardson, Oregon’s 26 Secretary of State, will be held on Wednesday, March 6, at 2:00 PM in the Oregon State Capitol Building in Salem.
“All are invited.
“The service will be held in the House of Representatives Chamber, with overflow seating in the Senate Chamber and committee rooms.
“Prior to the service, Secretary Richardson’s body will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda starting at 9:00 AM to allow members of the public to pay their respects.
“The Capitol Building is located at 900 Court St. NE, Salem, OR 97301. Metered parking is available on streets surrounding the Capitol Building. Free parking is available at downtown Salem parkades.”