Richardson State Funeral to be Held March 6th

SALEM, Ore. – A State funeral will be held for Secretary of State Dennis Richardson on Wednesday, March 6, at 2:00 PM in the Oregon State Capitol Building in Salem. Richardson died of brain cancer on Tuesday, February 26th.

All are invited.

HERE IS THE OFFICIAL INVITATION:

SALEM, OR — Today, Acting Secretary of State Leslie Cummings and the family of Secretary of State Dennis Richardson issued the following invitation: