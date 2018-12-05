Ribbon is cut on Affordable Housing

Portland Ore – The area’s housing crisis is not going away anytime soon but a dent is being made in the availability of affordable apartments. The second complex in as many weeks is opening in Northeast Portland. The Charlotte B. Rutherford Place is part of the City of Portland’s Housing Strategy to address displacement and gentrification in the historic neighborhoods in North and Northeast Portland. The four-story building will have 51 apartments for households at 30 to 60 percent of Median Income.