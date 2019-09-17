Ribbon Cutting On New Tigard Cancer Center Today
Tigard, Ore. – Update: Tonight’s open house is by invite only. Please call the center to setup a visit. New help for those fighting cancer has arrived in Tigard. Compass Oncology is cutting the ribbon today and celebrating the opening of their new 40,000 square foot treatment center on Southwest 69th avenue, just off I-5. Thirteen oncologists see patients in Tigard, including medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, and breast and gynecologic surgeons.
New cancer center to serve Westside patients in Tigard
Compass Oncology celebrates opening of multi-disciplinary cancer center in Tigard with Open House
The largest independent cancer practice in the Northwest will welcome guests at the September 17 Open House from 6 – 8 p.m. Guests include leaders from the US Oncology Network, part of McKesson Specialty Health, and local referring physicians from throughout the metro area.
Compass Oncology, a practice in The US Oncology Network, one of the nation’s largest community-based cancer treatment and research networks, opened their 40,000 square-foot center at 12123 SW 69th Avenue in Tigard in May 2019.
“As a community oncology practice, we have the advantage of being able to offer most services in one place, which makes it so much easier for patients and their families,” said Lucy Langer, M.D., practice president, Compass Oncology.
