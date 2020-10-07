Watch: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held Last Night in Oregon City For New Police Headquarters
November 3rd, 2013. That’s when Oregon City Police Officer Robert Libke was shot and killed while responding to a house fire on Linn Avenue.
Now his memory is being preserved with a new $16 million dollar headquarters.
Captain Sean Davis with the Oregon City Police Department explained the new buildings purpose as a state of the art facility and a beacon for the community for years to come.
The Oregon City police hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony last night to dedicate the new Robert Libke Public Safety building.
Officer Libke’s wife and daughter were in attendance – but due to Covid 19 restrictions the ceremony was aired on the city’s YouTube channel