Reynolds High School Closes Due To COVID

Sep 16, 2021 @ 3:37pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Officials say Oregon’s second-largest high school is halting in-person classes because of COVID-19 spread that is requiring large numbers of students to quarantine at home.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Reynolds High School officials said Wednesday night they will not have class for the rest of this week and will revert to distance learning from Sept. 20-24.

Classes at the Troutdale campus are expected to resume Sept. 27. T

he closure is by far the biggest in Oregon and comes only weeks after districts began welcoming students back for the school year amid the pandemic.

The school enrolled over 2,600 students in the last school year and serves one of the most diverse communities in the state.

