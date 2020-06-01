Reward Offered To Find Waldo Middle School Arson Suspect
SALEM, Ore. — A reward of $2,500 is being offered to catch the suspect accused of setting fire to Waldo Middle School in Salem. The fire was set around 4:30 on the morning of April 29th and caused about $250,000 in damage.
Surveillance cameras at the school caught the suspect in action. He’s seen walking to an area where construction supplies were being stored. Then you see the fire start and the suspect running away.
He’s described as a white male in his late teens to early 20’s wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and shorts.
If you can help identify him, please contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon.