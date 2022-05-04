Reward Offered In Synagogue Arson

PORTLAND, Ore. – Help is wanted to solve an arson at a Northwest Portland synagogue.
Police say someone started a fire and tagged Congregation Beth Israel on Northwest Flanders on Monday.
The fire left scorch marks, but the building is OK.
Cash is offered for any information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.