Reward Offered In Synagogue Arson

May 4, 2022 @ 4:51pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Help is wanted to solve an arson at a Northwest Portland synagogue.

Police say someone started a fire and tagged Congregation Beth Israel on Northwest Flanders on Monday.

The fire left scorch marks, but the building is OK.

Cash is offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

