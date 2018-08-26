Reward Offered For Locating Washington County “Monster”

Portland, Oregon-Washington County Sheriffs deputies had a busy Saturday evening.

The search was on when a man stole a vehicle, crashed and ran, then stole another vehicle.

Deputies searched for the suspect, who was featured on Crime Stoppers Wednesday, in the area of Laidlaw and North Road but he did escape.

Marcos Jaimes-Radilla is a 25 year old male with a shaved head and brown eyes.

He is a person of interest in nearly a dozen felony cases throughout Washington County.

Do not approach him. It is believed that he does have a gun and presents a danger to public safety. Call 911 if you see him.

Original messages from Washington County Sheriff’s Office and CrimeStoppers of Oregon:

News Release from Crime Stoppers of Oregon

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to locate a person wanted on several warrants.

25-year-old Marcos “Monster” Jaimes-Radilla is a Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, 210 pounds, with a brown eyes, and a shaved head. Jaimes-Radilla currently has warrants for his arrest for Failure to Appear in court on charges of theft and burglary. Jaimes-Radilla is also a person-of-interest in multiple, additional felony crimes including auto theft and attempting to elude.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information about this case or any unsolved felony crime may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)



News Release from Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marcos Jaimes-Radilla, age 25. Mr. Jaimes-Radilla has multiple warrants for his arrest out of Washington County and is a person of interest in nearly a dozen felony cases throughout Washington County.

Mr. Jaimes-Radilla is a Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, 210 lbs, with brown eyes and a shaved head. Of note, Mr. Jaimes-Radilla has tattoos on both of his earlobes.

His current whereabouts are unknown and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Mr. Jaimes-Radilla. He is known to frequent the areas of Cornelius, Hillsboro, and Aloha. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Mr. Jaimes-Radilla.

Deputies would advise the public not to approach Mr. Jaimes-Radilla, if they see him, and to call 9-1-1. Crime Stoppers of Oregon can be reached at 503-823-4357.