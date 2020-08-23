      Weather Alert

Reward Offered For Information On Downtown Portland Assault Investigation

Aug 23, 2020 @ 7:40am

The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for help identifying several suspects in a Downtown Portland Assault Investigation.

According to a press release sent out by Crime Stoppers “On August 17, 2020, numerous individuals chased a male from a nearby protest and arrived in the area of SW 4th Avenue and SW Taylor Street. Once in the area, members of the group threatened, assaulted and robbed a female. Some members of that same group were then involved in an assault of a second female and a male which resulted in serious injuries to that male.”

Video of the activity in which police are referencing can be found here.

 

 

